Helix TCS Inc (OTC: HLIX), a provider of ancillary services for the cannabis industry, said Wednesday that it acquired Amercanex International Exchange, the operator of an electronic trading platform for the legal cannabis industry.

What Happened

Helix TCS said the acquisition of Amercanex International Exchange will give it access to an electronic communications network that can support blockchain technology and facilitate real-time transactions of wholesale cannabis product between licensed operators.

Amercanex's blockchain-powered technology is SEC- and CFTC-compliant and provides users with real-time electronic transaction notifications, audit systems, QA lab results and dispensary loyalty programs for repeat buyers, according to Helix.

The system is available in 18 markets, including Canada, California, Washington, New York, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico and Illinois.

Amercanex shareholders will receive a total of $15 million in Helix stock at the closing of the deal and can earn up to an additional $5 million based on year two revenue performance, according to Helix. The shareholders will also participate in revenue from seat sales that are in excess of a threshold price per seat, the company said.

Why It's Important

The acquisition allows Helix TCS to strengthen its position in the cannabis ancillary space.

In March 2018, Helix merged with BioTrackTHC, the provider of the most popular point-of-sale system among U.S. dispensaries. In 2016, it acquired Cannabase, a wholesale portal for licensed cannabis businesses. Together with BioTrack and Cannabase, Amercanex will be part of Helix's Critical Infrastructure Services Platform.

Going forward, Helix TCS plans to expand Amercanex's platform into new markets.

