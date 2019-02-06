Video: Hypur's Tyler Beuerlein Explains Cannabis Industry Banking And Tax Issues
Tyler Beuerlein of fintech company Hypur explains the complex and confounding banking, compliance and tax issues facing the cannabis industry today, from what’s permissible in the payment landscape, debit and credit rail networks, and if the cryptocurrency model fits within the industry.
This video was originally posted on Green Flower.
Related Links:
Video: A Lesson On Indoor Cannabis Cultivation With Canndescent's Adrian Sedlin
Video: Arcview's Troy Dayton Shares Advice For Cannabis Businesses
Posted-In: Green Flower Green Flower MediaCannabis Cryptocurrency Education Legal Markets General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.