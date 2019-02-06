Market Overview

Video: Hypur's Tyler Beuerlein Explains Cannabis Industry Banking And Tax Issues
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2019 8:01am   Comments
Tyler Beuerlein of fintech company Hypur explains the complex and confounding banking, compliance and tax issues facing the cannabis industry today, from what’s permissible in the payment landscape, debit and credit rail networks, and if the cryptocurrency model fits within the industry.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

