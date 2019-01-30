Q&A: SOL Global Investments CEO Brady Cobb Chats About The Brave New World Of Cannabis Investing

Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use back in October and, with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in December, the narrative around hemp farming and the cannabis industry as a whole has pivoted. The growing international acceptance of medicinal cannabis is opening the door for investment firms and venture capitalists to explore new partnerships, groundbreaking products and untapped global markets at a pace never before seen.

We chatted with Brady Cobb, CEO & Director of SOL Global Investments Inc (OTCMKTS: SOLCF), a Canadian-based investment company, about his focus on investigating cannabis solutions to health and wellness issues across the globe.

You’re working with the University of Miami on how cannabis can help those affected by concussions in sports. What did you discover in that program, and have you spoken with organizations about continuing your research?

Yes, our five-year research and development program at the University of Miami is focused on using our proprietary cannabinoid therapy to treat concussions and head trauma. We finished our first round of animal trials with very positive and exciting results, and we are presently working with the research team at UM to finalize the protocols and location of the human based trials.

Aside from this project, we are also focused on finding a cannabis-based solution for specific and non-specific pain with the ultimate goal of replacing costly and highly addictive opiates with natural cannabis-based therapies.

Does SOL already have a strategy for capitalizing on the possibility of the STATES Act (Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act)—which proposes to ease federal regulation of the cannabis industry within individual states—getting passed by U.S. Congress this year?

I've actively been working with members of congress, including direct work with Senator Cory Gardner’s (R- CO) staff in creating and tweaking of the bill. A key item in the bill is the banking language which will allow cannabis businesses to open bank accounts in states where they’re legal. This will be a monumental change, and SOL Global has been preparing for its passage for some time, namely via our investments into 3 Boys Farms, Verano Holdings (multi state US operator) and DNA Genetics.

What’s your approach to the U.S. Farm Bill that recently legalized CBD? Has this opened more opportunity for investment, research, etc.?

I was honored to have worked with several lawmakers—including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R- KY)—for more than a year on the actual language within the Farm Bill that legalized hemp production in the U.S. In short, the new legislation opens up the hemp marketplace and its related products, both throughout the country and to the broader international market. But perhaps the most exciting aspect of the Farm Bill is that it removes the Schedule I stigma from hemp, so those suffering from chronic pain, epilepsy, sleep issues, or other ailments can finally have access to CBD treatments without fear of legal persecution.

Additionally, the medical community can finally begin to research CBD as an alternative to synthetic medications like opiates, which have proven to be highly addictive and even lethal in many cases. We recently announced a strategic partnership with an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company—GreenLight Pharmaceuticals—which will expand our reach into the broad European CBD market and give us a hand in the development of CBD products.

We at SOL are very bullish on CBD, and you can expect more announcements that will solidify our presence as a CBD leader in the U.S. and abroad, including investments into cultivation, processing and manufacturing (GMP and ISO compliant) with multiple brands across a myriad of verticals.

Besides the U.S. and the UK, what global landing spots are potentially promising markets?

We're certainly going to see a lot of movement across Europe as governments continue their liberalization on this issue and begin to realize the economic and medicinal benefits of cannabis. Latin America also represents a significant opportunity due to the low volume of licenses issued by governments there and the huge populations.

But the biggest opportunities for the legal cannabis market are still in the United States, particularly in those states that have not yet fully opened up their economies to cannabis. Additionally, we are very active in Europe, and you will see future announcements that will evidence our hard work in those markets.

Aside from falling into one of your investment focuses, what characteristics does a company have to have for you to be interested?

We invest in people, plain and simple. We look to partner with forward thinking teams that can identify an opportunity, harness the issues and execute upon a plan to be both an early market entrant and sustained leader. Additionally, we look for companies that can comply with mainstream product QA/QC requirements and certifications to ensure that we can scale up the business and enter traditional distribution channels as legal and regulatory obstacles that are in place now are overcome.

Pulling back a little bit, what have you learned most about the industry in your career?

What's unique about the legal cannabis industry—and particularly the medical cannabis industry—is that it's not just profit motive that drives its leaders to do what they do. This industry is full of entrepreneurs and business leaders, yes, but it's also full of caregivers, researchers, and doctors who want to expand society's understanding of CBD and THC and use that knowledge to develop new treatments for those in need. And with meaningful legislation being passed seemingly every day in nearly every corner of the world, the industry has never been closer to achieving this goal.

