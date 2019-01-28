Report: US Cannabis Consumer Shopping Keeps Climbing

The retail cannabis market is showing consistently growing strength in a number of markets. Average expenditures are on the rise and more states are showing growth in their respective cannabis markets. Take a look at the chart below and a brief breakdown of what this means for the industry.

Average expenditures per consumer in December 2018 reached $171, a 3.0% percent increase from the previous month.

Conversely, average expenditures per consumer in Central California rose 8.2%, as the Bay Area California saw a marginal increase of 4.8%.

Six of the 12 U.S. markets identified increased during December 2018.

The 19.1% rise in average expenditures per consumer in Arizona was the largest among the identified markets.