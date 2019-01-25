CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) has rejected a pro-cannabis legalization TV ad that Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRZF), a cannabis company that counts former House Speaker John Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld among its advisors, intended to run during the Super Bowl.

CBS told Acreage's the company “will not be accepting any ads for medical marijuana at this time," according to an Acreage spokesperson.

A CBS spokesperson said marijuana-related ads do not meet the broadcaster's standards, according to USA Today.

Check out the ad in the video below, which Acreage wanted to run during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3:

The PSA begins with a young man, Austin, who is suffering a seizure. “Austin would have dozens to hundreds of seizures every single day. None of the prescriptions would work,” says his mother, Amy Bourlon-Hilterban of Florence, Colorado. “One pill almost killed our son.”

The spot then moves on to Greg Kazmierczak, who says he used opioids for 15 years to treat his pain after a surgery, and to Ryan Miller, a military veteran who says he dealt with extreme pain after a leg amputation.

Bourlon-Hilterban says "medical cannabis saved Austin’s life," followed by a few other testimonials about the medical potential of cannabis. “It’s not just unfair. It’s cruel,” she says, before the PSA concludes with a message for viewers to call their elected representatives to advocate for change.

Medical marijuana is legalized in 30 U.S. states.

