Dozens of top cannabis companies presented at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, held Wednesday at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. The following are takeaways from the pitches Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MLCPF), Pure Global Cannabis Inc (OTC: PRCNF), WEEKEND UNLIMITED ORD (OTC: WKULF), Plus Products Inc (OTC: PLSPF) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF) made to investors.

MediPharm Labs

The first and only differentiated extraction-only lab approved in Canada.

The company moves the highest volume of oil in Canada — up to $10 million in extract in a month.

MediPharm purchases product from 20 suppliers and has poached leaders from major pharma companies like Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE: JNJ) and GMP.

NYSE: JNJ) and GMP. MediPharm wants to export their medical products to Australia.

All agreements with wholesale providers are three years or longer in length to sustain material inventory.

The extracts have 75-80-percent cannabinoid content.

MediPharm's next venture is in chromatography, in order to separate cannabinoids into specific compounds for universities and pharma companies.

Pure Global

The company's cultivation practices and industry are focused on Canada, and the company is working with cannabis clinics to spread their brand in the medical market. Pure Global would like to hone in on manufacturing and packaging to supplement its cultivation practice.

Pure Global is obtaining licensing to outfit 4,000 kg in product monthly.

The company is Canada's first "multiponic" cannabis farm, providing a means to grow vertically and produce three to five times more product. Pure Global is investing heavily in environmental control and focusing on the roots of the plant.

Their company PureSinse focuses on providing medical and innovative products in Canada.

They are focusing on concentrates to provide higher margins.

Weekend Unlimited

The company is specifically a recreational lifestyle brand.

Weekend Unlimited comes from the world of energy drinks.

They have acquired Canna Candy and Canna Medibles, which has a 35-percent market share in California. Weekend Unlimited has added Verve Energy and Champ Energy, both of which are beverages sold in Arizona.

The company is closing on a Tier 3 license in Canada.

Orchard Heights, Weekend Unlimited's growing and processing farm, is located in Washington.

A retail location, Northern Lights Supply, is in Alberta, Canada.

Plus Products

Plus Products said it's the top edibles brand in California. Their top two products outpace the other products sold in California by more than 15 percent.

The company aims to build the world's strongest brand by making it safe and approachable. Plus is sticking with edibles due to the steady price value versus flower and concentrates.

Plus Products has spent less than $50,000 on marketing and has made millions in its first six quarters.

After the first $1-million investment, thee company rose from 50th in the state to first in 15 months.

The future for Plus lies in new packaging and a new push for individualization.

Trulieve

A vertically integrated seed-to-sale operation with 65 percent of the Florida market. The company is seeing a weekly increase of 2,000-3,000 patients and has more than 120,000 customers in the Sunshine State.

The company recently acquired assets in Massachusetts and California.

Trulieve has more than 500,000 square feet of cultivation space that produces 19,429 kg in cannabis annually. With ongoing construction, the company is adding 123,558 square feet of cultivation space that will produce 10,215 kg per year.

They have 130-plus SKUs with multiple concentration ratios and strains. The company is partnering with Bhang, Sunshine Cannabis and Binske to bring its products into all of their retail locations and potentially to expand with these companies into other states.

Trulieve has 54,872 square feet of retail space and was the first licensed company in Florida. It opened the first cannabis dispensaries in 18 of 24 municipalities and has a home delivery service. Trulieve serves 2,400-plus patients daily.

