The 10 Most Actively Traded OTCQX And OTCQB Stocks In December
For the past few months, we’ve been tracking the most actively traded securities on OTC Markets in terms of dollar volume. Just as we saw in October, a volatile market in December caused investors to strongly prefer multinational conglomerates over more volatile assets based on OTC Markets trading volume data.
OTCQX Trends
Looking at the OTCQX Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets, you can see this trend play out. In a year in which cannabis and cryptocurrency securities showed tremendous volume, nine of December’s 10 most-traded securities on the market were well-established companies in traditional sectors (the outlier, being the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC).
The list also includes Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY), owner of grocery stories Giant, Stop & Shop and Peapod, and Swiss-based pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), far and away the most-traded OTCQX security in 2018.
Interestingly, only three securities on OTCQX saw their trading volume decrease from November to December: the Bitcoin Investment Trust (which still closed 2018 as the second-most traded security on OTCQX), Danone (OTCQX: DANOY), and adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY). Two of those, the Bitcoin Investment Trust and Adidas, are in cyclical sectors that typically sell-off faster than defensive names in times of volatility.
December’s 10 Most-Traded Securities On OTCQX
|
Company
|
Country
|
December Volume ($)
|
2018 Volume ($)
|
Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY)
|
Switzerland
|
$1,041,123,364
|
$11,385,311,160
|
BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY)
|
Germany
|
$294,520,368
|
$1,991,819,701
|
BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY)
|
France
|
$268,233,225
|
$2,378,922,482
|
Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC)
|
United States
|
$228,105,280
|
$10,486,580,480
|
Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY)
|
United Kingdom
|
$224,872,424
|
$1,977,708,307
|
Danone (OTCQX: DANOY)
|
France
|
$221,092,798
|
$2,326,546,610
|
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY)
|
Germany
|
$216,562,918
|
$1,264,559,575
|
AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY)
|
France
|
$201,664,009
|
$1,334,008,791
|
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY)
|
The Netherlands
|
$154,132,976
|
$869,942,226
|
adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY)
|
Germany
|
$129,055,638
|
$1,484,094,545
OTCQB Trends
The second tier of OTC Markets consists primarily of more growth-based names in emerging industries. As such, seven of the top 10 most-traded securities on OTCQB saw their volume decline on a month-over-month basis.
The names that saw the greatest monthly decline were, cannabis plays CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB). MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) also saw a significant decline in trading volume in December.
While the four of the top five most active securities on this market included various share classes of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, only Fannie Mae’s preferred stock Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMFN) saw its volume increase in December.
December’s 10 Most-Traded Securities On OTCQB
|
Company
|
Country
|
December Volume ($)
|2018 Volume ($)
|
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS)
|
United States
|
$185,522,821
|
$1,920,756,282
|
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ)
|
United States
|
$133,416,829
|
$1,420,797,029
|
CV Sciences, Inc.
(OTCQB: CVSI)
|
United States
|
$108,562,906
|
$1,864,298,635
|
Fannie Mae
(OTCQB: FNMA)
|
United States
|
$92,618,310
|
$1,382,260,997
|
Freddie Mac
(OTCQB: FMCC)
|
United States
|
$54,520,692
|
$713,271,465
|
KushCo Holdings, Inc.
(OTCQB: KSHB)
|
United States
|
$45,089,967
|
$730,384,960
|
MariMed Inc.
(OTCQB: MRMD)
|
United States
|
$31,230,280
|
$321,414,953
|
Fannie Mae
(OTCQB: FNMAT)
|
United States
|
$29,954,226
|
$262,850,749
|
Semler Scientific, Inc.
(OTCQB: SMLR)
|
United States
|
$14,634,187
|
$150,594,512
|
Fannie Mae
(OTCQB: FNMFN)
|
United States
|
$14,570,150
|
$201,039,447
