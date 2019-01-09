Market Overview

The 10 Most Actively Traded OTCQX And OTCQB Stocks In December
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 2:59pm   Comments
For the past few months, we’ve been tracking the most actively traded securities on  OTC Markets in terms of dollar volume. Just as we saw in October, a volatile market in December caused investors to strongly prefer multinational conglomerates over more volatile assets based on OTC Markets trading volume data.

OTCQX Trends

Looking at the OTCQX Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets, you can see this trend play out. In a year in which cannabis and cryptocurrency securities showed tremendous volume, nine of December’s 10 most-traded securities on the market were well-established companies in traditional sectors (the outlier, being the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC).

The list also includes Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY), owner of grocery stories Giant, Stop & Shop and Peapod, and Swiss-based pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), far and away the most-traded OTCQX security in 2018.

Interestingly, only three securities on OTCQX saw their trading volume decrease from November to December: the Bitcoin Investment Trust (which still closed 2018 as the second-most traded security on OTCQX), Danone (OTCQX: DANOY), and adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY). Two of those, the Bitcoin Investment Trust and Adidas, are in cyclical sectors that typically sell-off faster than defensive names in times of volatility.

December’s 10 Most-Traded Securities On OTCQX

 

Company

Country

December Volume ($)

2018 Volume ($)

Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY)

Switzerland

$1,041,123,364

$11,385,311,160

BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY)

Germany

$294,520,368

$1,991,819,701

BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY)

France

$268,233,225

$2,378,922,482

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC)

United States

$228,105,280

$10,486,580,480

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY)

United Kingdom

$224,872,424

$1,977,708,307

Danone (OTCQX: DANOY)

France

$221,092,798

$2,326,546,610

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY)

Germany

$216,562,918

$1,264,559,575

AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY)

France

$201,664,009

$1,334,008,791

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY)

The Netherlands

$154,132,976

$869,942,226

adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY)

Germany

$129,055,638

$1,484,094,545

OTCQB Trends

The second tier of OTC Markets consists primarily of more growth-based names in emerging industries. As such, seven of the top 10 most-traded securities on OTCQB saw their volume decline on a month-over-month basis.

The names that saw the greatest monthly decline were,  cannabis plays CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB). MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) also saw a significant decline in trading volume in December.

While the four of the top five most active securities on this market included various share classes of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, only Fannie Mae’s preferred stock Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMFN) saw its volume increase in December.

December’s 10 Most-Traded Securities On OTCQB

Company

Country

December Volume ($)

 2018 Volume ($)

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS)

United States

$185,522,821

$1,920,756,282

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ)

United States

$133,416,829

$1,420,797,029

CV Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB: CVSI)

United States

$108,562,906

$1,864,298,635

Fannie Mae

(OTCQB: FNMA)

United States

$92,618,310

$1,382,260,997

Freddie Mac

(OTCQB: FMCC)

United States

$54,520,692

$713,271,465

KushCo Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB: KSHB)

United States

$45,089,967

$730,384,960

MariMed Inc.

(OTCQB: MRMD)

United States

$31,230,280

$321,414,953

Fannie Mae

(OTCQB: FNMAT)

United States

$29,954,226

$262,850,749

Semler Scientific, Inc.

(OTCQB: SMLR)

United States

$14,634,187

$150,594,512

Fannie Mae

(OTCQB: FNMFN)

United States

$14,570,150

$201,039,447

Click here to see the full list of November’s most active over-the-counter securities, along with their respective November dollar volume.

Click here to see the full list of October’s most active over-the-counter securities, along with their respective October dollar volume.

Click here to see the full list of September’s most active over-the-counter securities, along with their respective September, dollar volume.

