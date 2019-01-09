Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Bank Of America, Tilray, Under Armour And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he doesn't like the ownership structure of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). He would sell it and buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), because it doesn't have the capital and the money Canopy Growth has.
Cramer is a buyer of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) in the long term. In the short term, crude oil needs to stabilize.
Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) had a pullback, it's re-testing and it's going forward, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.
Cramer sees Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) as a kind of a push-me, pull-you situation.
