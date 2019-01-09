Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Bank Of America, Tilray, Under Armour And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 7:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he doesn't like the ownership structure of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). He would sell it and buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), because it doesn't have the capital and the money Canopy Growth has.

Cramer is a buyer of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) in the long term. In the short term, crude oil needs to stabilize.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) had a pullback, it's re-testing and it's going forward, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer sees Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) as a kind of a push-me, pull-you situation.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundCannabis Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

