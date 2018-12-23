Cannabis, Options, Media Experts On Tap For PreMarket Prep's Christmas Eve Show

The U.S. markets may only be open until 1 p.m. ET Christmas Eve, but PreMarket Prep has a jam-packed selection of guests. Here's the lineup for Monday's show:

8:15 a.m.: Alan Brochstein, Author of "420 Investor" and founding partner of New Cannabis Ventures

Brochstein’s "420 Investor" is the go-to community for investors to learn, explore, and profit from the marijuana companies. The main goal of 420 Investor is to provide real-time, objective information about marijuana companies in the market in order to help investors capitalize on cannabis.

8:35 a.m.: Nic Chahine, Options Expert, Writer of Create Income With Options Spreads and Sellspreads.com

Chahine joins the show every Tuesday to discuss the week's options outlook. Prior to trading full time, he climbed the ranks of the corporate finance world. In 2000, Chahine branched out with an internet venture as CFO/COO. The venture paid off well enough to allow him to start his own fund and pursue his passion: the stock market.

9:00 a.m.: Michael Pachter, Equity Analyst for Wedbush Securities

Pachter is an experienced equity research analyst covering digital media companies, digital media retail and Internet companies.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The replay can be found on Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.​​​​