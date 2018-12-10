10 Reasons To Attend Benzinga's 2019 Cannabis Capital Conference

The use of recreational cannabis is now legal in Michigan, following U.S. states like Colorado, Washington, Oregon and California.

Learn how to keep up with the fastest-growing industry in capital markets at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach.

If a trip to South Florida in January isn't convincing enough, here are nine more reasons to go:

The unprecedented opportunity to meet with hundreds of investors and learn more about the extensive opportunities in the budding market. The 2018 Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto equipped over 500 cannabis investors and companies with tools to dominate the space. Over six hours of cannabis executive networking and valuable time to pitch ideas, gain insight and create lifelong connections. Lessons from executives at market-leading cannabis companies like Nick Kovacevich from KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTC: KSHB). Over 40 investor presentations from successful cannabis companies such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) and CuraLeaf Holdings Inc. (OTC: CURLF). Dedicated one-on-one meeting spaces for both executives and investors. This intimate networking opportunity allows attendees to ask questions, learn about specific company endeavors and build rapport with others who share a common goal. Keynotes that include ideas on how to profit from the cannabis industry from speakers like CNBC's Tim Seymour and 420 Investor Alan Brochstein. Expert responses on the migration of major Canadian producers to the U.S. market: Aurora's Marc Lakmaaker; New Frontier Data's Giadha Aguirre De Carcer; and Wayland Group's Ben Ward will discuss the challenges. Industry leaders will share insights on U.S cannabis legislation. Veteran cannabis voice Brochstein will moderate a panel on the sector's responses to a changing legal landscape. Access to the Cannabis Executive Retreat, the exclusive, closed-door meeting for C-suite cannabis operators. Click here to see if you qualify.

Related Links:

Everything You Need To Know From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga To Host Premier Cannabis Investor Conference In Toronto