Consumer Stats On Medical And Adult Cannabis Use

New Frontier Data's newly released 2018-2019 Cannabis Consumer Report: Archetypes, Preferences & Trends is based on survey responses from more than 3,000 U.S. adult consumers about why they use cannabis, where they get it, how they consume it, and their views about it in their lives and society. Participants were demographically aligned to the U.S. Census, including cannabis consumers from adult-use legal, medical-legal, CBD-only, or illicit markets.

Results reflected the rising popularity of cannabis: For example, 84% believe that cannabis has medical value, while 82% believe that it should be fully legalized.

Findings suggest the potential for cannabis' impact for displacement within existing markets (e.g., 46% of consumers prefer cannabis to alcohol, with 74% believing it safer than alcohol; 73% of medical patients used it as a substitute for other medications, with 94% reporting improvement of their conditions).

Quantifying and qualifying medical and adult-use consumers' habits and preferences offers a rich framework for policymakers, investors, and marketers to identify and understand market dynamics across sectors. The post Medical and Adult Use Consumer Stats appeared first on New Frontier.

