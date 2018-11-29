Market Overview

Video: Using Cannabis To Treat PTSD
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 29, 2018 12:59pm   Comments
This powerful video shows you, step-by-step, how and why cannabis works so well for PTSD.

Get actionable tips on how to safely get started with cannabis, which types of cannabis to focus on, and even how this plant could be used to potentially prevent PTSD in the first place.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

