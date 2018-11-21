Market Overview

9 Cannabis Consumer Archetypes
New Frontier Data  
November 21, 2018 10:29am   Comments
9 Cannabis Consumer Archetypes

New Frontier Data's latest release examines nine distinct consumer types based on particular consumer habits, preferences and experiences. The categories are classified by respective rates of usage: heavy consumers, moderate consumers, and light consumers.

  • Consumer types include: Traditional Lifestylers, Modern Lifestylers, and Functional Dependents; Medical Purists, Weekend Enthusiasts, and Discreet Unwinders; and Social Opportunists, Silver Dabblers, and Infrequent Conservatives.
  • The categories are further distinguished by market share, ranging from 17 to 5 percent of the industry's consumers.
  • At 10 percent, Modern Lifestylers represent ideal clientele by purchasing from businesses (instead of private sources) and consuming the widest variety of product types.
  • At 17 percent, Social Opportunists are the largest consumer group, yet are the least likely to purchase their own cannabis.

Cannabis

