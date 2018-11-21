9 Cannabis Consumer Archetypes

New Frontier Data's latest release examines nine distinct consumer types based on particular consumer habits, preferences and experiences. The categories are classified by respective rates of usage: heavy consumers, moderate consumers, and light consumers.

Consumer types include: Traditional Lifestylers, Modern Lifestylers, and Functional Dependents; Medical Purists, Weekend Enthusiasts, and Discreet Unwinders; and Social Opportunists, Silver Dabblers, and Infrequent Conservatives.

The categories are further distinguished by market share, ranging from 17 to 5 percent of the industry's consumers.

At 10 percent, Modern Lifestylers represent ideal clientele by purchasing from businesses (instead of private sources) and consuming the widest variety of product types.

At 17 percent, Social Opportunists are the largest consumer group, yet are the least likely to purchase their own cannabis.

