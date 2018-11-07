Jeff Sessions Resigns As Attorney General At Trump's Request
Following the midterm elections Tuesday, the White House experienced a switch in representation that goes beyond control of the Congress.
What Happened
Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his resignation. CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny tweeted the full letter.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns: “At your request, I am submitting my resignation.” pic.twitter.com/s9gYL5GCx2
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 7, 2018
In response to the news, President Trump took to Twitter to announce the new Acting Attorney General of the United States, Matthew G. Whitaker. “We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date,” he added.
We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018
Why It’s Important
In congruence to recent events surrounding the Russia investigation, the opioid epidemic and fights over immigration, Sessions has been the target of attacks and pressure from President Trump.
This news additionally occurs at an integral time, as the election resulted in the Democratic party regaining control of the House. The Republican party retains control of the Senate, per the midterm results.
What's Next
Whitaker will oversee Mueller probe. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will remain in place.
While the broad markets were little moved on the news, marijuana stocks continued their huge day. Sessions was a noted critic of marijuana reform.
At time of publication:
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) was up 27 percent
- Canopy growth (NYSE: CGC) was up 5 percent
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) was up 7 percent
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) was up 5 percent
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) was up 3.2 percent.
