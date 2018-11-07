Freebie Alert: Amazon Prime's 'The Marijuana Show' Season 3 Now Available

This post was originally published on The Fresh Toast.

As mentioned in my latest article featuring Tim Seymour, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management and co-host of CNBC’s "Fast Money," cannabis is going mainstream by the minute.

Yet another piece of evidence to support this thesis: Amazon Prime has its own cannabis-focused, "Shark Tank"-like pitch show: "The Marijuana Show." Created by Wendy Robbins and Karen Paull, the fourth season is about to start shooting, following a successful launch of Season 3 in August.

For the next four days, The Fresh Toast and Benzinga readers will be able to watch the entire Season 3 of "The Marijuana Show," currently available for Amazon Prime subscribers only, for free, courtesy of our good friends Paull and Robbins.

In addition to the show, you’ll get exclusive access to #LegalizeIt, a doc that seeks to show cannabis’ power to help those suffering.

Benzinga, which recently brought 600 investors to Toronto for the first-ever Cannabis Capital Conference, is hosting the Michigan Cannabis Business Roundtable at its Detroit headquarters Friday, Nov. 9.

