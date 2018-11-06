The Latest In Cannabis-Infused Beverages: Marijuana Gin, Champagne And Rosé

The early stage cannabis-infused beverages market is making great progress.

In addition to a number of deals signed by big alcohol and cannabis companies in Canada, several companies have been developing their own portfolios of CBD-infused beverages.

The Australian business The Cannabis Co. has released a cannabis-infused gin that it claims is the world's first.

On the other side of the globe, House of Saka has launched Saka Wines Tuesday — a luxury line of cannabis-infused, alcohol-removed wines from California's Napa Valley.

Juniper Meets Joints

The cannabis-infused gin that The Cannabis Co. developed is infused with terpenes derived from the cannabis plant.

Terpenes are non-psychoactive hydrocarbons secreted from the hair-like trichomes of the cannabis plant.

The spirit includes myrcene derived from hemp, according to The Cannabis Co. Myrcene is the most abundant terpene in cannabis plants. It's less known than cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabiol, but still has a variety of benefits; myrcene and other terpenes are thought to help with easing symptoms of chronic pain and inflammation.

The Cannabis Co.'s gin has value as a dietary health and wellness supplement in addition to the joyful and euphoric effects it provides, the company said in a statement.

It has notes of bubblegum, lavender, pine forest and sage, and tones of violet, resemary, resin, cloves and, woody spices.

Saka Disrupts Wine Industry

The House of Saka said its luxury line of cannabis-infused wines are the first of their kind.

The lineup includes a sparkling brut rosé and a still rosé. The wines incorporate a proprietary formulation of a tasteless, odorless water-soluble ratio of THC and CBD derived from organic cannabis.

Saka Wines are made from pinot noir grapes sourced from the Napa Valley. The wines are fermented in stainless steel barrels and infused with the company's formulation of THC and CBD after the alcohol is removed.

