It's Not As Easy As ACB: Aurora Cannabis Makes Rocky NYSE Debut
A big player in the marijuana market, Canadian company Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) opened itself to a broader investor base with its debut on an American exchange.
The stock began trading on the NYSE Tuesday, Oct. 23.
The Open
Aurora made its debut Tuesday, opening at $7.49 with a volume of approximately 4 million shares. The stock had many peaks and troughs throughout the day, but hit a high of $8.63 and a low of $7.01. It closed higher at $7.68.
Continuing Performance
Aurora's performance has not been stellar, as trading volume has trailed off gradually since the stock's listing.
Aurora's daily high has been lower than the day before in each session since its debut, reaching a low of $6.85.
Competitors
Auroras listed during a sell-off that lasted for well over a week, with the cannabis sector in a decline. Other public companies in the sector such as Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) were trading down as well.
Price Action
Aurora shares were down 6.01 percent at $7.04 at the close Friday.
