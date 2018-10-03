In terms of energy consumption per unit, roughly 1.2 kilowatt hours (kwH) of energy is required to produce 1 gram of cannabis, versus 0.2 KwH to produce 1 (12-oz.) bottle of beer.

At those rates, the energy required to produce 1 gram of cannabis is equal to that required for a six-pack of beer.

In 2017, 11.6 billion six-packs of beer were sold in the U.S., versus an estimated 7.33 billion grams of cannabis.

In 2018, total grams of cannabis sold in the U.S. are projected to reach 7,710,286,220 (an increase of 5.2% from 2017).

The post Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than Beer Production appeared first on New Frontier.