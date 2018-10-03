Market Overview

Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than Beer Production
New Frontier Data  
October 03, 2018
In terms of energy consumption per unit, roughly 1.2 kilowatt hours (kwH) of energy is required to produce 1 gram of cannabis, versus 0.2 KwH to produce 1 (12-oz.) bottle of beer.

At those rates, the energy required to produce 1 gram of cannabis is equal to that required for a six-pack of beer.

  • In 2017, 11.6 billion six-packs of beer were sold in the U.S., versus an estimated 7.33 billion grams of cannabis.
  • In 2018, total grams of cannabis sold in the U.S. are projected to reach 7,710,286,220 (an increase of 5.2% from 2017).

The post Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than Beer Production appeared first on New Frontier.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: New Frontier DataCannabis News Markets

Originally posted here...

 

