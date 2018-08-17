Tim Seymour is a member of CNBC's "Fast Money" team, but on Friday he was leading a panel discussion at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

The panel members were:

Vridian Capital Advisors Vice President Harrison Phillips.

Arcview Ventures General Partner Jeanne Sullivan.

Tidal Royalty CEO Paul Rosen.

Merida Capital Partners Managing Partner Mitch Baruchowitz.

State Of The Cannabis Industry

The cannabis sector is more advanced today than it was just one year ago and has a younger audience with advanced education, said Arcview's Sullivan.

Phillips said the sector remains dominated by the black market. In the marijuana business, companies have to meet a "low bar" of trust compared to the illegal cannabis trade — but Phillips said they should aim for a high bar of achievement.

The relatively new state of the industry implies investors should not only make a “deep dive” into the background of cannabis entrepreneurs’ but also their personality, Baruchowitz said. At the end of the day, a cannabis entrepreneur should be no different from any other sector in that their top priority is to “do the right thing” without being forced to do so, he said.

Cannabis As A CPG?

Can a cosmetic product be both a cannabis product and a consumer packaged good?

“You bet it can," said Tidal's Rosen. As the cannabis market expands, so will new CPG products, he said.

Phillips agrees. Over time, consumers will be faced with "a lot of labels" in retail pharmacies, but not necessarily a lot of brands they'll want, he said.

