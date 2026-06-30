Why Is Rezolve AI Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Buyback Approval Boosts Sentiment

Rezolve AI said Tuesday that shareholders approved the capital reduction and share repurchase authority required to launch a share buyback program of up to $300 million, subject to approval from a U.K. court.

The company expects court approval by mid-September 2026 and plans to begin repurchases shortly afterward, subject to market conditions and board discretion.

Rezolve AI also reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of about $360 million and said it expects to exit the year with at least $500 million in annual recurring revenue.

The company said the buyback program is intended to address what it views as a disconnect between its public market valuation and business performance.

The authorization allows repurchases through open-market purchases, block trades or privately negotiated transactions, but does not obligate the company to acquire a specific number of shares.

Analyst Consensus And Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $12.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Forecast $8.00) (Dec. 24, 2025)

: Overweight (Forecast $8.00) (Dec. 24, 2025) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains forecast to $12.00) (Feb. 11)

: Buy (Maintains forecast to $12.00) (Feb. 11) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Raises forecast to $12.00) (Jan. 14)

Rezolve AI Price Action

RZLV Stock Price Activity: Rezolve AI shares were up 11.62% at $2.90 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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