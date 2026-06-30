Why Is Rezolve AI Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Buyback Approval Boosts Sentiment
Rezolve AI said Tuesday that shareholders approved the capital reduction and share repurchase authority required to launch a share buyback program of up to $300 million, subject to approval from a U.K. court.
The company expects court approval by mid-September 2026 and plans to begin repurchases shortly afterward, subject to market conditions and board discretion.
Rezolve AI also reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of about $360 million and said it expects to exit the year with at least $500 million in annual recurring revenue.
The company said the buyback program is intended to address what it views as a disconnect between its public market valuation and business performance.
The authorization allows repurchases through open-market purchases, block trades or privately negotiated transactions, but does not obligate the company to acquire a specific number of shares.
Analyst Consensus And Recent Actions
The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $12.00. Recent analyst moves include:
- Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Forecast $8.00) (Dec. 24, 2025)
- HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Maintains forecast to $12.00) (Feb. 11)
- HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Raises forecast to $12.00) (Jan. 14)
Rezolve AI Price Action
RZLV Stock Price Activity: Rezolve AI shares were up 11.62% at $2.90 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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