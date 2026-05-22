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Quanta Services logo on mobile
May 22, 2026 11:15 AM 3 min read

Quanta Services Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback Program

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, representing an annualized payout of 44 cents per share. The dividend is payable on July 13, 2026.

Quanta Services also authorized a new stock buyback program of up to $1 billion in common stock, signaling continued focus on shareholder returns.

PWR Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

The 12-month performance shows a significant 110.57% increase, indicating strong upward momentum over the past year.

The primary momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is at 54.04, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold.

  • Key Resistance: $782.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.
  • Key Support: $636.30 — this level aligns with the 50-day SMA, providing a potential floor for price action.

PWR Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Quanta Services will provide its next financial update on July 30, 2026 (estimated).

  • EPS Estimate: $3.25 (Up from $2.48 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $8.60 Billion (Up from $6.77 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: Forward P/E of 98.3x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $704.94. Recent analyst moves include:

  • CICC: Initiated with Outperform (Forecast $872.00) (May 21)
  • Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises forecast to $901.00) (May 11)
  • UBS: Buy (Raises forecast to $900.00) (May 4)

How Quanta Services Ranks On Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Quanta Services, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

  • Value: Weak (Score: 11.41) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.
  • Growth: Weak (Score: 14.9) — Limited growth indicators compared to market expectations.
  • Quality: Strong (Score: 83.85) — Indicates a solid balance sheet and operational efficiency.
  • Momentum: Strong (Score: 92.96) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Quanta Services shows strong momentum and quality scores, though weaker value and growth indicators suggest valuation concerns.

ETFs With The Biggest Quanta Services (PWR) Exposure

Significance: Because PWR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PWR Price Action: Quanta Services shares were up 1.01% at $724.15 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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