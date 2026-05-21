This move is seen as a strong statement of confidence in the company’s long-term value, especially in light of recent market dynamics that have created a disconnect between the stock price and its underlying fundamentals, according to CEO Oliver Reichert.

Birkenstock plans to execute this accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs, expecting to buy back approximately 6 million shares based on recent closing prices.

The company anticipates that this transaction will be completed before June 30, 2026, and it reflects management’s belief in the brand’s growth potential, projecting annual revenue growth of 13-15% in constant currency.

Birkenstock ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of 201 million euros and net leverage of 1.7x as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.5x as of September 30, 2025, due to typical cash seasonality.

Technical Analysis

Thursday’s surge is pushing BIRK back above its short-term trend gauges, trading 4.7% above the 20-day SMA ($36.96) and 4.8% above the 50-day SMA ($36.93), while only 0.4% above the 100-day SMA ($38.53). The bigger-picture hurdle remains the long-term trend, with shares still trading 7.2% below the 200-day SMA ($41.70).

Momentum is still the key question. MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is cooling unless buyers can keep follow-through going. In plain English, MACD compares two moving averages, and when it sits below its signal line it often means the latest push is losing steam versus the prior baseline.

The longer-term structure is still repairing after the death cross in August 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), and the stock is down 29.49% over the past 12 months. Traders will likely watch whether this bounce can reclaim the $41–$42 area (near the 200-day EMA at $41.27) after the recent swing low in May and the 52-week low reached in May.

Key Resistance : $42.50 — a nearby pivot area that also sits close to the longer-term moving-average zone (200-day area), where rebounds can stall

: $42.50 — a nearby pivot area that also sits close to the longer-term moving-average zone (200-day area), where rebounds can stall Key Support: $36.50 — a nearby floor near the short-term moving-average cluster (20-day/50-day SMAs), where dip buyers have recently shown up

Birkenstock Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $54.44. Recent analyst moves include:

Telsey Advisory Group : Outperform (Lowers forecast to $45.00) (May 14)

: Outperform (Lowers forecast to $45.00) (May 14) BTIG : Buy (Lowers forecast to $60.00) (May 14)

: Buy (Lowers forecast to $60.00) (May 14) Piper Sandler: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $55.00) (April 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Birkenstock, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 33.36 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 33.36 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers. Momentum: 6.09 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Birkenstock’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-oriented setup with weak momentum indicators. This suggests that while the stock may be undervalued, it is currently struggling to gain traction in the market.

Birkenstock Price Action

BIRK Price Action: Birkenstock shares were up 15.99% at $38.52 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Cineberg via Shutterstock