What's Going On With BlackBerry Stock Friday?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares are flat during Friday’s premarket session.

Renews Share Buyback Program Through 2027

The company said Friday it received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid, allowing the cybersecurity and software company to repurchase up to 26.8 million common shares over the next year.

The renewed buyback program represents about 4.58% of BlackBerry’s public float as of April 30, 2026. The company said repurchased shares will be canceled.

Buyback Details And Trading Limits

The NCIB program will begin on May 12, 2026, and expire on the earliest of May 11, 2027, completion of the authorized purchases, or a date determined by the company.

BlackBerry said it may purchase shares through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States. Subject to regulatory approval, the company may also repurchase shares through private agreements or exempt issuer bid programs.

As of April 30, 2026, BlackBerry had 586.1 million common shares outstanding and a public float of 584.8 million shares. The average daily trading volume on the TSX during the prior six months was about 2.26 million shares, setting BlackBerry’s daily repurchase limit at 563,825 shares, excluding block trades.

Prior Buyback Activity And Cash Flow Outlook

BlackBerry said it repurchased 18.1 million shares at a weighted average price of $3.85 per share under its previous buyback program, which began on May 12, 2025, and expires on May 11, 2026.

The company said it strengthened its balance sheet during fiscal 2026 and expects to generate “meaningful positive operating cash flow” in fiscal 2027.

BlackBerry added that it believes its stock price may not fully reflect the company’s underlying business value and long-term prospects. The company said the buyback program provides flexibility to return capital while also helping offset dilution from equity incentive plans.

The company noted that the timing and amount of future share repurchases will depend on market conditions, regulatory limits and capital allocation priorities.

BlackBerry Technical Analysis

BB is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range ($3.12 to $6.24), and at $6.18 it's sitting just below that $6.24 high—often a spot where breakouts or quick pullbacks get decided. If buyers can hold strength near the highs, the next move tends to be about whether price can accept above that prior peak rather than immediately fading back into the range.

The trend picture is still clearly bullish: BB is trading 22.3% above its 20-day SMA ($5.11) and more than 50% above its 50-day SMA ($4.08) and 200-day SMA ($4.06). That kind of separation usually signals strong momentum, but it also raises the odds of mean reversion if buyers step away.

Momentum is the main tension right now, with RSI at 79.96—deep in overbought territory since April. RSI measures how stretched the move has become, and readings this high often mean upside can continue, but pullbacks can get sharper if price stops making new highs.

Key Resistance : $6.24 — the 52-week high from May, acting as the immediate breakout trigger

: $6.24 — the 52-week high from May, acting as the immediate breakout trigger Key Support: $5.11 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a first "trend support" area if momentum cools

BlackBerry Price Action

BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares were up 1.25% at $6.17 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $6.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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