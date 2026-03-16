Is Salesforce Undervalued? Company Initiates Record $25 Billion Accelerated Stock Buyback

This move marks the largest ASR transaction in corporate history. It represents exactly half of the $50 billion total repurchase authority granted by the Board in February.

Salesforce’s total market cap is at $184 billion, and the buyback represents about 13% of the existing float.

Historic Execution in the Agentic Era

The company commenced the prepayment and initial delivery of roughly 103 million shares today. This delivery covers about 80% of the anticipated total under the agreement.

“We are aggressively repurchasing shares because we are so confident in the future of Salesforce,” stated Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce.

The buyback underscores a pivot toward returning capital amid shifting market dynamics. Robin Washington, President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer, noted the move reflects “increased conviction in the durability of our growth.”

This aggressive capital return follows a strong fourth-quarter performance reported on Feb. 25. Revenue reached $11.2 billion, beating the $11.18 billion consensus. Adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share also crushed the $3.04 estimate.

Strategic Partnerships and Financial Backing

Settlement and Market Outlook

Final settlement for the ASR should occur in the third or fourth quarter of fiscal 2027. The final share count depends on the volume-weighted average price during the term.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were up 1.78% at $196.26 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock