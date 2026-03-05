EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) on Thursday announced it has entered into a $300 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to buy back its common stock under its existing $1 billion repurchase authorization.

EPAM Initiates $300M Share Repurchase

The company has launched an accelerated repurchase program under its existing $1.0 billion authorization, making an initial $300 million payment to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

The agreement covers the repurchase of $300 million in common stock, with an initial delivery of 1,703,336 shares valued at $240 million at the March 4, 2026, closing price.

CEO Balazs Fejes described the repurchase as a value-enhancing use of capital, stating, “We believe our current valuation does not fully reflect the strength and future potential of our business.”

EPAM has $452.5 million remaining under its current authorization, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

EPAM’s Technical Indicators Show Weakness

The stock is trading 9.8% below its 20-day simple moving average and 4.1% below its 100-day simple moving average, indicating short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have declined and are now closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting a challenging price environment.

The RSI is 44.45, indicating neutral momentum. The MACD is 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, suggesting continued bearish pressure.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $146.00

: $146.00 Key Support: $125.50

EPAM’s Upcoming Earnings & Analyst Outlook

EPAM Systems will report its next financial update on May 7, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $2.47 (Up from $2.41)

: $2.47 (Up from $2.41) Revenue Estimate : $1.40 billion (Up from $1.30 billion)

: $1.40 billion (Up from $1.30 billion) Valuation: P/E of 21.0x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $204.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $155.00) (Feb. 20)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $155.00) (Feb. 20) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $183.00) (Feb. 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $183.00) (Feb. 20) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $195.00) (Feb. 20)

EPAM Price Action: EPAM Systems shares were up 0.31% at $141.33 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by alexgo.photography via Shutterstock