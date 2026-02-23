On Monday, Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) said it has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements to buy back $1.5 billion of its common stock.

The move follows last week's board approval to increase the company's total share repurchase authorization to $2.5 billion, underscoring confidence in Verisk's cash flow generation and long-term growth outlook.

VRSK Initiates $1.5B Stock Buyback

The accelerated share repurchase agreements involve HSBC Bank USA and Wells Fargo Bank, which are expected to deliver approximately 7 million shares to Verisk at the inception of the agreements. Following this transaction, the company will still have around $1 billion available for additional share repurchases under its existing program.

In addition, Verisk aims to enhance its operational efficiency and strengthen its market position through these buybacks, which are expected to be settled by the end of the third fiscal quarter on September 30, 2026.

The company continues to focus on leveraging its data analytics capabilities to support clients in the global insurance industry.

Last week, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.82, beating the $1.60 estimate, while revenue of $778.8 million topped the $773.6 million consensus.

Verisk also issued fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS of $7.45–$7.75 versus estimates of $7.71, and revenue of $3.19 billion–$3.24 billion compared with the $3.28 billion estimate.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 9.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased significantly and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 44.45, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $200.00

: $200.00 Key Support: $164.50

Upcoming Earnings

Verisk Analytics is slated to provide its next financial update on May 6, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $1.78 (Up from $1.73)

: $1.78 (Up from $1.73) Revenue Estimate : $779.30 million (Up from $753.00 million)

: $779.30 million (Up from $753.00 million) Valuation: P/E of 28.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $271.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Lowers Target to $206.00) (Feb. 19)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $206.00) (Feb. 19) RBC Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $230.00) (Feb. 19)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $230.00) (Feb. 19) JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers Target to $220.00) (Feb. 19)

VRSK Price Action: Verisk Analytics shares were down 0.67% at $181.27 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock