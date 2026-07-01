Treasury yields are jumpy heading into the second half of 2026, and Wall Street has good reason to be nervous.

Yields capped a third consecutive quarterly rise on Tuesday, the last trading day of a first half that — despite severe geopolitical tensions and an energy crisis — ended on a surprisingly strong note. The S&P 500 gained nearly 10% in H1. But as H2 opens, the mood is more cautious. Bond investors are selling, gold is crumbling, and two potentially market-moving data prints arrive within the next 24 hours.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.420% on Tuesday, up 0.045 percentage points on the day, while the two-year added 0.031 percentage points to 4.138% — its largest quarterly advance since Q4 2024.

Gold Takes The Hit

The yield pressure is spilling into early Wednesday trade. Spot gold is down 1.1% at $3,964.97 per ounce in Asian session trading, hovering near a seven-month low hit Tuesday. Bullion recorded its largest quarterly drop since 2013 at the close of June and has now fallen for four consecutive months.

Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals, said gold could remain under pressure as long as yields stay elevated.

“The precious metal remains on track to post a fourth consecutive monthly decline as market participants continue to anticipate a more restrictive monetary policy stance from the world’s major central banks,” Sage said.

The Fed And Iran Factor

Two forces are keeping yields elevated and nerves frayed. On the policy front, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said Tuesday it remains possible she will advocate for higher rates if inflation fails to ease.

Traders are pricing in roughly a 67% chance of a September rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is expected to speak at the central bankers’ meeting in Sintra, Portugal, on Wednesday, where he is widely anticipated to double down on price stability as the Fed’s primary mandate, according to Swissquote Senior Analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. “This will likely continue to push the short end of the U.S. yield curve higher,” she said.

All Eyes On Thursday

Tuesday’s JOLTS report showed May job openings held steady at 7.6 million. ADP’s private-sector employment report — expected to show 118,000 new jobs in June — is due on Wednesday morning.

That sets the table for Thursday’s nonfarm payrolls print for June at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The consensus forecast calls for 100,000 jobs added in June, a pullback from May’s 172,000, according to FactSet — though Bank of America and JPMorgan are both pencilling in above-consensus prints, per Morningstar. A stronger-than-expected number would reinforce the case for Fed rate hikes and keep Treasury yields jumpy well into Q3.

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