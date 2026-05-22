Inflation may be grabbing the headlines, but some bond investors are already looking beyond the next Consumer Price Index report.

A less-discussed risk is beginning to emerge in the Treasury market: supply.

While inflation concerns have helped push yields higher, WisdomTree’s Kevin Flanagan says future Treasury issuance could become an important force shaping the direction of the bond market in the years ahead.

A Risk Lurking In The Background

The Treasury market has spent much of the year reacting to economic data and shifting Federal Reserve expectations. But Flanagan believes investors should also pay attention to what happens on the government’s borrowing side.

He notes that Treasury debt managers recently indicated coupon auction sizes are expected to remain unchanged for at least the next several quarters, reducing concerns about a near-term flood of supply.

That could change later.

“2027 could change on this front,” Flanagan said, pointing to the possibility of increased longer-duration Treasury issuance in the future.

Why Supply Matters

Treasury supply isn’t typically the main driver of market direction. Economic growth, inflation and Federal Reserve policy generally play larger roles.

But supply can still influence the magnitude of existing trends.

“Treasury supply is not traditionally a primary force, but rather one that can either add to or take away from an existing trend,” Flanagan explained.

In practical terms, if inflation concerns are already pushing yields higher, a larger wave of Treasury issuance could reinforce that move by requiring investors to absorb more government debt.

A Market Looking Ahead

For now, inflation remains the dominant story. Rising energy prices and sticky inflation data continue to command investors’ attention.

But the bond market has a habit of looking years ahead rather than months.

That’s why some fixed-income investors are beginning to keep one eye on Washington’s future borrowing needs. If Treasury issuance becomes a larger factor later this decade, the next major bond market debate may have less to do with inflation—and more to do with who is willing to buy all that debt.

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