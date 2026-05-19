• NVIDIA stock is showing upward bias. Where are NVDA shares going?

Bond Market Sends Warning Signal

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 5.18% on Tuesday, its highest level since 2007, intensifying the sell-off in long-duration Treasury ETFs and reigniting fears that "higher for longer" interest rates are becoming a structural market problem rather than a temporary one.

That matters because rising Treasury yields do not just hit bonds — they also pressure the valuations of long-duration growth assets, particularly technology and AI stocks whose future cash flows become less attractive as rates climb.

AI Trade Faces Valuation Pressure

The timing is especially notable as investors prepare for Nvidia earnings, widely viewed as one of the market's most important AI catalysts.

For much of the past two years, Wall Street has largely treated the AI boom as powerful enough to overpower macroeconomic concerns ranging from inflation to Federal Reserve policy.

But a 5%+ long bond yield changes the equation.

Higher Treasury yields raise borrowing costs, tighten financial conditions and increase competition for investor capital, especially when so-called "risk-free" government debt suddenly offers returns not seen in nearly two decades.

That dynamic can create a difficult backdrop for richly valued growth stocks, even when company fundamentals remain strong.

2007 Comparisons Return

The move also carries psychological weight.

The last time 30-year Treasury yields traded at these levels was before the financial crisis, a period many investors still associate with tightening liquidity and growing market stress.

For now, Nvidia earnings may still dominate headlines.

But if Treasury yields continue climbing, Wall Street could increasingly discover that the real story is no longer just artificial intelligence — it is the rising cost of money itself.

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