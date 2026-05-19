The trigger this time sits in the bond market.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield broke above 5.18% Tuesday morning, its highest level since July 2007. The 10-year benchmark cleared 4.59%, the highest since May 2025.

Yields on long-dated government debt across the U.S., Europe and Japan have each moved more than the 90th percentile of their historical week-on-week and month-to-date ranges, per 22V Research.

Chart: US 30-Year Bond Yields Reach Highest Levels Since July 2007

How The Bond Selloff Started

On May 13, the U.S. Treasury sold $25 billion of new 30-year bonds at a yield of 5.046% — the first time since 2007 that a long-bond auction had cleared above the 5% threshold.

The bid was subdued. Two days later, CPI printed at 3.8% year-over-year, the highest reading since May 2023.

The producer price index went even further, rising 6.0%, the steepest pace since late 2022.

Fed funds futures have moved with rising inflation: the implied probability of a quarter-point hike by year-end has risen from about 20% to 60% as of May 19, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The political subplot here matters. Kevin Warsh was sworn in last week as Federal Reserve chair, succeeding Jerome Powell. He inherits what economists describe as the most divided Federal Open Market Committee in more than 30 years.

Deutsche Bank rate strategist Steven Zeng told clients last week that the 5% yield level on the 30-year could begin attracting pension fund demand — though that demand, he added, remains contingent on the Fed’s response to the inflation pickup.

So far, the Fed has not responded. The long end has filled the silence.

Why The Memory Trade Is The Tip Of The Spear

“The unusually sharp increase in 10yr yields over the past week has increased tail risk. Something could break,” warned 22V Research analyst Dennis Debuschere in a note Tuesday.

22V’s surveyed investors place demand-destruction thresholds at a 10-year yield above 5% and Brent crude above $115 per barrel — a combination they expect would produce sub-1% GDP growth across multiple quarters.

The chain is mechanical. Long-end yields rise amid inflation and supply concerns, equity duration discount rates rise with them, the highest-multiple names take the largest hit, and net market exposure declines.

22V identifies as most exposed reads like a recap of the year’s leadership: Price Momentum, AI capex beneficiaries, semiconductors, and small caps. Within semiconductors, memory has been the highest-conviction sub-trade — and it is the sub-trade now reversing first.

The bond market is now stress-testing that argument in real time.

The Memory Trade Is The Most Crowded Inside The Crowded Trade

BofA’s May Global Fund Manager Survey landed Monday with the largest monthly jump in equity allocation in 24 years of survey history. 73% of fund managers named “long global semiconductors” the most crowded trade, up from 24% in April. Cash levels triggered BofA’s contrarian sell signal at 3.9%.

According to Benzinga Analyst Ratings, Melius Research lifted its Micron target to $1,100 from $700 on Monday. Citi raised its target to $840. Mizuho moved to $740.

DA Davidson and Deutsche Bank’s Melissa Weathers both hold the Street-high near $1,000, each describing what Weathers calls “a memory supercycle the market still underestimates.” Of 30 analysts covering Micron, 27 rate the stock a buy.

The Setup Heading Into Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports earnings on Wednesday after the stock market closes. A strong print would supply the catalyst that the memory supercycle thesis still needs to absorb the rate move.

A weak print, or strong-but-not-strong-enough guidance, hands the bond market its veto.

The supercycle thesis was never really about whether demand for AI was real. It was always about what discount rate the market would apply to revenue arriving in 2028 and 2030.

That discount rate is rising in real time. Wednesday decides whether earnings can keep up with it.

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