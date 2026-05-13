Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), said the bank could reconsider its multibillion-dollar London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes "hostile to banks" again through higher taxes and stricter regulations.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Tuesday during JPMorgan's Global Markets Conference in Paris, Dimon was asked whether political uncertainty in the UK and the possible replacement of Prime Minister Keir Starmer could affect the bank's investment plans for new headquarters in London.

"Not political instability but if they become hostile to banks again, yes," Dimon said.

Dimon said JPMorgan has already paid roughly $10 billion in extra taxes in the UK over time.

"I've always objected to the fact, we didn't damage the UK in any way," Dimon said. "I don't think that's right or fair. If that happens too much, we will reconsider.”

UK Political Pressure Builds

Starmer is facing mounting political pressure after Labour suffered losses in recent local council elections in England and assembly elections in Scotland and Wales. Some Labour lawmakers and ministers are reportedly calling for his resignation.

The uncertainty has weighed on UK bond markets as traders worry a future government could increase spending and raise taxes more aggressively, potentially making Britain less attractive for banks and businesses looking to invest or expand.

Dimon, however, also described Starmer as a "smart guy.”

JPMorgan’s Canary Wharf Plans

Last November, JPMorgan announced plans to build a three-million-square-foot headquarters tower in Canary Wharf that could house up to 12,000 employees.

The six-year project could contribute nearly £9.9 billion to the UK economy and create about 7,800 jobs tied to construction and related industries.

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