BlackRock Pivots 'Hard' For 3rd Time In 50 Years: Chasing 300-400% Returns With 4 Commodity Plays, Says Former Banker

The End Of Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

The world's largest asset manager is abandoning the classic 60/40 portfolio as its traditional protections break down, according to a recent analysis by Felix Prehn, a former investment banker and the co-founder of AceTrader.

Historically, when stock prices fell, government bonds provided a haven. Today, driven by sticky inflation and geopolitical supply shocks, both asset classes are falling in tandem.

This rare macroeconomic alignment mirrors the inflationary periods of the 1970s and the early 2000s. Prehn notes that the last two times Wall Street executed a bond-to-commodity rotation, “this hard,” the underlying assets delivered staggering returns of “300-400%” over the subsequent five-year periods.

Episodic Shocks And A ‘Plan B’ Strategy

The catalyst for this defensive repositioning lies in escalating global tensions, particularly energy disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Rick Rieder, BlackRock's CIO of Global Fixed Income, describes these near-term energy spikes as episodic supply shocks that “act more like a tax on consumers.”

With inflation expectations rising, bond yields must climb to compensate investors, subsequently crushing bond prices. This comes as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.41% on Friday. BlackRock strategists recently warned that “government bonds and gold are not providing ballast as equities fall,” forcing the firm to pivot toward a “Plan B” diversification strategy tied to real economic strength.

Where the Smart Money Is Flowing

As bonds lose their defensive appeal, capital is aggressively rotating into four distinct commodity plays to capture historical upside, according to Prehn.

Copper: Capitalizing on extreme supply deficits driven by the global AI data center and infrastructure buildout. Copper miners like Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) could benefit from this.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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