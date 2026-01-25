US Economy At Risk: Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Cautions Against Japan's Bond Market Scenario

Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, has raised concerns about the potential impact of Japan’s bond market sell-off on the US economy, warning that a similar situation could arise if the US does not address its fiscal issues.

Griffin has voiced his concerns at the World Economic Forum, pointing out the significant decline in Japan’s bond market. This decline was instigated by investors’ reactions to a possible halt on food taxes, which led to a record high yield for Japan’s 40-year government bond.

Griffin cautioned that the US could face a similar situation if it does not tackle its fiscal problems. “I actually think there’s an explicit warning that if your fiscal house is not in order, the bond vigilantes can come out and retract their price,” Griffin told Bloomberg last week.

The term ‘bond vigilantes’ refers to a theoretical group of investors who can trigger a bond sell-off to pressure the government into adopting more fiscally responsible policies.

Griffin highlighted that concerns over escalating deficits in the US have already led to an increase in long-end yields over recent years, with stock and bond prices starting to move in tandem.

Griffin emphasized the importance of fiscal responsibility, warning of potential repercussions such as higher mortgage rates and increased costs for deficit financing.

He also discussed the impact of new policy initiatives from President Donald Trump and geopolitical tensions on the bond market.

Griffin’s warning comes at a crucial time when the US is grappling with its fiscal issues.

The potential impact of a bond market sell-off, similar to Japan’s, could have far-reaching consequences for the US economy, affecting everything from mortgage rates to deficit financing costs.

This highlights the importance of fiscal responsibility and the need for the US to address its fiscal problems promptly.