Trump Trade Wars To Capital Wars: How Greenland Dispute Led Danish Pension Fund To Sell US Treasuries

A Danish pension fund’s decision to dump $100 million in U.S. Treasuries has sparked fears that geopolitical disputes are bleeding into the bond market, even as President Donald Trump moved late Wednesday to de-escalate tensions.

The ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’

AkademikerPension, a Danish fund managing over $25 billion, announced it would divest its entire $100 million position in U.S. government debt by the end of the month. While the sum is a fraction of the $30.8 trillion Treasury market, experts view the move as a symbolic warning shot.

According to Reuters, Investment Director Anders Schelde explicitly cited “poor U.S. government finances” and the nation’s $1.78 trillion budget shortfall as the primary drivers for the exit.

However, the decision was made amid escalating friction over President Trump's attempts to acquire Greenland, with Schelde admitting that the diplomatic rift “didn't make it more difficult to take the decision.” Analysts suggest this marks a shift where institutional investors are rethinking what constitutes a “safe haven”.

Jeroen Blokland, founder of the Blokland Smart Multi-Asset Fund, noted that government bonds have become “far riskier” after repeated U.S. debt ceiling crises and inflation concerns.

From Trade Wars To Capital Wars

The divestment aligns with warnings from Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, who cautioned in a conversation with CNBC at Davos on Wednesday that trade conflicts often evolve into “capital wars” where foreign nations dump the assets of rivals. The move followed threats from President Trump to impose tariffs on European nations if Denmark refused to sell Greenland.

Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute described the sale as an “important symbolic step” in the current political context, signaling that debt markets are no longer immune to diplomatic bullying.

Washington’s Dismissal, Market Pivot

U.S. officials initially brushed off the sale. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Denmark's investment “irrelevant,” noting the $100 million figure is negligible compared to holdings by major creditors like Japan or China. Bessent also attacked reports suggesting broader European divestment, labeling them “fake news”.

Tensions cooled significantly on Wednesday after Trump announced a new “framework” for Greenland and the Arctic following meetings with NATO leadership.

Trump dropped the imminent 10% tariffs on the EU, triggering a massive relief rally in stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 rising 1.9%. While the immediate threat of a trade war has subsided, the Danish fund's exit remains a stark reminder of the fragile link between U.S. diplomacy and its debt.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, closed higher on Wednesday. The SPY was up 1.15% at $685.40, while the QQQ advanced 1.35% to $616.28.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock