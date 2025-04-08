Trump Tariffs Triggers Historic Equity Wipeout Outpacing COVID, Lehman Crashes, With No Bond Rally To Cushion The Blow, Says Lawrence McDonald

U.S. markets have seen a historic decline over six weeks amid President Donald Trump‘s tariff policies, marking a historically swift destruction of equity capital that’s outpacing previous major crashes without the traditional bond market safety net, according to financial strategist Lawrence McDonald.
What Happened: “Last 20 years, large equity market risk-off events have — always — brought in ‘flight to quality’ buyers of long duration U.S. Treasuries. Not this time,” McDonald, founder of Bear Traps Report, wrote Monday on X.
McDonald’s analysis shows Trump’s tariff-induced selloff has wiped out $9 trillion in just six weeks, rivaling the $9 trillion lost during the COVID crash in 2020 over one month and surpassing the $8 trillion erased during the 12 months following the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
The only period with greater losses was the 2022 inflation-driven downturn, which saw $10 trillion in value destroyed over 11 months.
The strategist’s accompanying chart of U.S. 30-Year Bond yields reveals a critical difference: unlike previous market crises when bond yields dropped sharply as investors sought safety, current yields remain elevated near 4.5%.
“When equity market investors were struck by the Lehman (-55%) and Covid (-35%) drawdowns, they were blessed with long-term bonds,” McDonald noted, estimating the bond offset saved investors $7 trillion during those crises.
According to Reuters, Trump’s tariff spiral wiped out $10 trillion in major markets worldwide.
See Also: Jim Cramer Says Market Rebound Feels ‘Strange’ After Nine Nights Of Losses: ‘Things Aren’t Better’ As Stock Futures Surge Over 1%
Why It Matters: The pattern shift comes as markets reel from Trump’s sweeping tariff threats, particularly against China, which vowed to “fight to the end” against the proposed 50% duties. The selloff briefly intensified Monday morning before an afternoon recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, tracked by SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA dropped 349 points, or 0.91%, to close at 37,965 after falling more than 1,700 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500, tracked by SPDR S&P 500 SPY, slipped 0.23% to finish at 5,062.25, recovering from a session low that saw a 4.7% decline.
Despite mounting market pressure, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attributed the selloff to tech valuations rather than administration policy, calling it “more a MAG 7 problem than a MAGA one.”
Meanwhile, fixed income investor Jeff Gundlach suggested the Federal Reserve’s policy stance is too restrictive, noting the 2-year Treasury yield has dropped to 3.5%, though he doesn’t anticipate immediate rate cuts “unless the losses in risk assets greatly increase.”
Read Next:
- ‘Dr. Doom' Roubini Warns Markets ‘Delusional' About Fed Rescue As Trump, Xi Jinping, Jerome Powell Locked In High-Stakes Standoff
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.