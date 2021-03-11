Brian Stutland's 10-Year Treasury Notes Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said there is some demand for 10-Year Treasury notes at these levels. Treasury auctions for the past couple of days have done pretty well so Stutland sees some support.

He wants to dip in for a short-term trade and buy the June expiration contract. He would be a buyer at 132'20, looking for the June contract to trade up to 133'20. He would place a stop loss at 132'00. At these levels, he is risking $625 to make $1,000.