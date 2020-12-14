Market Overview

Scott Nations' 10-Year Treasuries Short Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Scott Nations of Nations Indexes said we're going to make another run at 1% yield because right now the market is in the risk-on mode due to immunizations. This is great for yields, but horrible for bond prices so he wants to take a short position in bond futures.

Nations wants to sell the March 10-Year T-Note futures contract at 138'08. His target price is 137'08 and he placed a stop loss at $138'24. He is hoping to make $1,000 with the trade and if he is not right on this trade, he is going to cut his losses when they reach $500.

