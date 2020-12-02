Brian Stutland's 10-Year Treasuries Trade
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said he is starting to worry that reflation will become inflation and he thinks interest rates are going above 1%.
Stutland wants to sell the March 10-Year Treasury Notes futures contract at 137'12, with a stop loss at 138'00 and a target price at 136'24. If the price goes in his favor he is going to make $625. If his stop loss gets hit, he is going to lose $625.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Brian Stutland CNBC Futures OutlookBonds Futures Markets Media