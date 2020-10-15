Jeff Kilburg's 10-Year Treasury Notes Futures Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financials shared his view on 10-Year Treasury Notes. He said he is bullish on futures prices and bearish on yield because of the election uncertainty, the range bound market and the fact that the German Bund has recently hit new lows.

Kilburg sees a ceiling for the 10-Year Treasury Notes at 75 basis points so he wants to buy the December futures contract at 139.06. His target price is at 140.06 and his stop loss is at 138.22. He is willing to risk $500 to make $1,000.