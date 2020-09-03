Market Overview

Jeff Kilburg's 10-Year Treasury Notes Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial said he wants to be a seller of the 10-Year Treasury Notes because he expects it to trade range bound. Despite the market sell-off, there was no panic in the treasury market, added Kilburg.

He wants to sell the December futures contract at 139.25, with a stop loss of 140.09 and a target price of 138.25. He is risking $500 to make $1,000.

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Jeff KilburgBonds Futures Markets Media Trading Ideas

