Scott Nations' 10 Year Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 4:02pm   Comments
Scott Nations suggested on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" that traders should consider a bearish futures trade in the 10 Year Treasuries.

He said the 10 Year Treasuries yield is at 0.71%, which is the highest level in two months. This move is all about issuance, said Nations. The U.S. Treasury issued nearly $150 billion in treasury notes this week. Germany and Australia are also issuing bonds and Australia would probably be attractive for international investors, explained Nations.

Higher yields mean lower prices for treasuries, said Nations, so he wants to sell the September 10 Year Treasury futures contract at 139.08, with a stop loss at 139.24 and a target price at 138.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Scott NationsBonds Futures Markets Media

