Some Market Stats In 5 Minutes

Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 19, 2020 12:27pm   Comments
Indices

  • S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.37% to $337.98
  • Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.7% to $236.38
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 0.25% to $293.68
  • FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 0.95% to $42.53
  • FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.42% to $58.48

Commodities

  • United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 1.42% to $11.09
  • Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.16% to $151.12

Bonds

  • 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.25% to $145.18

  • Industries

  • Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 0.36% to $44.86
  • Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.63% to $54.46
  • Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.77% to $102.4
  • Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 0.58% to $31.05

Stocks Higher

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose 2.38% to $57.53, potentially on a rebound following weakness in the sector amid concerns of the coronavirus impeding production and demand.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) increased 28.81% to $36.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed 2020 guidance.

Stocks Lower

  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) decreased 10.85% to $28.56 after the company announced it will acquire Cardworks for approximately $2.65 billion.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) decreased 38.03% to $1.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company announced it plans to exit the goods industry.

Top News

