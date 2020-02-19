Some Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Indices
- S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.37% to $337.98
- Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.7% to $236.38
- Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 0.25% to $293.68
- FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 0.95% to $42.53
- FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.42% to $58.48
Commodities
- United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 1.42% to $11.09
- Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.16% to $151.12
Bonds
- 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.25% to $145.18
Industries
- Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 0.36% to $44.86
- Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.63% to $54.46
- Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.77% to $102.4
- Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 0.58% to $31.05
Stocks Higher
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose 2.38% to $57.53, potentially on a rebound following weakness in the sector amid concerns of the coronavirus impeding production and demand.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) increased 28.81% to $36.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed 2020 guidance.
Stocks Lower
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) decreased 10.85% to $28.56 after the company announced it will acquire Cardworks for approximately $2.65 billion.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) decreased 38.03% to $1.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company announced it plans to exit the goods industry.
Top News
