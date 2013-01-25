ñol

Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein Speaks on CNBC

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 25, 2013 8:41 AM | 23 seconds read
In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the world economic forum in Davos Switzerland, Llyod Blankfein gave some insight into world markets. Below are some highlights: -The worst case scenario for Europe is now off the table -U.S. is in a much better position than Europe -U.S. equity market turn won't wait for the fed rate shift -Small business feeds of the success of larger business in many ways -Rise of emerging markets is secular change

