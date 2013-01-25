Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein Speaks on CNBC

In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the world economic forum in Davos Switzerland, Llyod Blankfein gave some insight into world markets. Below are some highlights: -The worst case scenario for Europe is now off the table -U.S. is in a much better position than Europe -U.S. equity market turn won't wait for the fed rate shift -Small business feeds of the success of larger business in many ways -Rise of emerging markets is secular change