- Topline results from Phase 3 EPCORE® DLBCL-4 trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
- EPCORE DLBCL-4 demonstrated improved PFS with a chemotherapy-free combination treatment regimen in patients with R/R DLBCL
The safety profile of epcoritamab when administered in combination with lenalidomide was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual agents (epcoritamab and lenalidomide).
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