The safety profile of epcoritamab when administered in combination with lenalidomide was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual agents (epcoritamab and lenalidomide).

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) today announced topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 trial evaluating the combination of epcoritamab, a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, and lenalidomide, compared to rituximab plus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who received at least one prior line of therapy. Based on topline results from the prespecified primary analysis, the trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). The risk of disease progression and death was reduced by 60% (HR 0.40 [95% CI 0.30, 0.55]; p-value <0.0001) and 56% (HR 0.44 [95% CI 0.33, 0.60]; p-value <0.0001), based on different censoring rules in the U.S. and outside the U.S., respectively.