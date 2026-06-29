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June 29, 2026 4:18 PM 1 min read

AbbVie Reports Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 Results Showing Epcoritamab Combination Reduced Disease Progression Risk By Up To 60% In Relapsed Or Refractory DLBCL; Trial Met Its Primary Endpoint, Demonstrating Statistically Significant And Clinically Meaningful Improvement In Progression-Free Survival

  • Topline results from Phase 3 EPCORE® DLBCL-4 trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
  • EPCORE DLBCL-4 demonstrated improved PFS with a chemotherapy-free combination treatment regimen in patients with R/R DLBCL

The safety profile of epcoritamab when administered in combination with lenalidomide was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual agents (epcoritamab and lenalidomide).

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