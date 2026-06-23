Agomab Therapeutics Aligns With FDA On Design Of Phase 2b NOV-ERA Study With Ontunisertib

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— Regulatory alignment with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on key elements of NOV-ERA Phase 2b study design, including novel primary endpoint of endoscopic passability —
— Study initiation on track, with first participants expected to be dosed in the second half of 2026 —
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