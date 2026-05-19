BioLineRx Drug Shows Anti-Tumor Activity In Brain Tumor Animal Models

GLIX1 Demonstrates Tumor Growth Inhibition

BioLineRx, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, and Hemispherian revealed new preclinical data showing GLIX1’s strong anti-tumor activity, even in a temozolomide (commonly used chemotherapy)-resistant model.

In the three orthotopic cell-derived xenograft (CDX) studies, significant tumor growth inhibition and survival benefit were observed following treatment with GLIX1 across all doses tested, with greater benefit at higher dose levels.

GLIX1 Shows Benefit In TMZ-Resistant Model

In these models, mice treated with TMZ also showed significantly decreased tumor volume and survival benefit.

Most notably, in the subcutaneous PDX model, GLIX1 demonstrated a robust anti-tumor effect while TMZ showed no effect.

The finding highlights the potential of GLIX1 to address the significant unmet needs of patients suffering from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Phase 1/2a Study Underway For Recurrent Glioblastoma

In April, BioLineRx initiated a first-in-human, Phase 1/2a study of GLIX1 for the treatment of recurrent and progressive GBM and other high-grade glioma.

“GLIX1 has a very compelling profile supporting this Phase 1/2a study and, to that end, we look forward to initial data in the first half of 2027,” stated Philip Serlin, CEO of BioLineRx.

BLRX Price Action: BioLine Rx shares were down 5.90% during regular trading and down 2.28% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, last trading at $2.57, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, BLRX has gained about 13.7% versus a 3.5% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 1% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.0% gain.

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