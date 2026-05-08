Capricor Therapeutics Says NS Pharma Delays Could Threaten Access To Duchenne Therapy

The biotechnology company said the dispute centers on pricing terms in the commercialization and distribution agreement tied to Deramiocel, an investigational cell therapy currently under FDA review for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Capricor Raises Concerns About Patient Access

According to an SEC filing, the agreement's pricing structure would prevent patients covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance plans from obtaining access to the treatment.

The company said it attempted to work with NS Pharma to revise the pricing mechanism but claimed the Japanese drugmaker and its U.S. unit refused to compromise.

Capricor also alleged that NS Pharma failed to sufficiently prepare for the therapy's commercial launch.

Capricor said the lawsuit and a related motion for preliminary injunction are intended to preserve the company's ability to distribute Deramiocel if the therapy receives FDA approval.

CEO Linda Marbán Highlights Urgency For DMD Patients

Dr. Linda Marbán, CEO of Capricor, said she has spent nearly two decades working to bring Deramiocel to patients and criticized what she described as NS Pharma's inaction.

FDA Review Timeline Remains Unchanged

The company said it continues building commercial readiness plans for Deramiocel's potential launch, including manufacturing, provider coordination, and payer processes.

Deramiocel has received Priority Review status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a target PDUFA action date of August 22, 2026.

Capricor said the FDA review timeline remains unchanged despite the legal dispute.

CAPR Price Action: Capricor Therapeutics shares were down 11.61% at $30.00 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, CAPR has declined about 8.7% versus a 8.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 3% year-to-date compared to the index's 6.7% gain.

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