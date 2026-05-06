Niagen Bioscience Keeps Full-Year Sales Forecast Intact As Q1 Revenue, Profit Climbs

2026 Outlook Reaffirmed As Marketing Spend Rises

The company said it still expects full-year net sales to grow 10%-15%, excluding revenue from its divested Analytical Reference Standards and Services unit, driven by e-commerce momentum and new strategic partnerships.

Niagen also updated its general and administrative expense outlook for the year to an increase of $3 million-$4 million, compared to prior guidance of $4 million-$5 million, while flagging higher sales and marketing spending to support customer acquisition and new vertical launches.

Q1 Profit Rises Despite Higher Operating Costs

First-quarter net sales rose 3% year-over-year to $31.5 million, while adjusted sales excluding the divested segment increased 5%. Net income climbed to $6.3 million from $5.1 million a year earlier.

Operating expenses increased 26% to $18.4 million as the company ramped up advertising, research and commercial expansion initiatives.

Founded in 1999, Niagen Bioscience makes NAD+ precursor supplements — compounds the body uses to produce a coenzyme that declines with age. Its flagship product, Tru Niagen, which is used by Johnson, competes in an increasingly crowded market.

NAD is a coenzyme essential to healthy bodies, but levels decline with age. Most NAD supplements are ineffective, and so, experts recommend precursors instead. Niagen's active ingredient, nicotinamide riboside, has passed FDA safety reviews, though the product is not approved to treat or prevent disease.

Los Angeles-based Niagen recently launched a clinician-directed telehealth platform for prescription at-home injection kits and a push into skincare through its Nanocloud topical product line.

What’s Going On With NAGE Stock?

Year-to-date, shares of Niagen Bioscience are down about 20%. The stock was up about 3% to $5 a piece during trading hours on Wednesday.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings show a moderate value score, and the stock reflects negative price trends across the medium- and long-term time frames, but the short-term price trend is now in positive territory.

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