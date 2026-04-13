Telix Pharma Gains As Regeneron Tie-Up Targets Solid Tumor Programs

Regeneron is a U.S.-based integrated biotechnology company, and Telix is a radiopharmaceutical company.

Partnership Combines Platforms And Scientific Capabilities

The collaboration combines Telix’s radiopharmaceutical development platform, global manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain infrastructure with Regeneron’s extensive biologics expertise, including bispecific antibody discovery.

The collaboration will include multiple solid tumor targets from Regeneron’s portfolio of antibodies, generated from VelocImmune mice.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telix will receive $40 million upfront for four initial programs with optionality on a per program basis to co-fund commercialization and profit-share or earn up to an aggregate of $2.1 billion in development and commercial milestone payments plus low double-digit royalties.

Telix Pixclara Targets Unmet Need In Brain Cancer Imaging

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Telix’s resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for TLX101-Px1 (Pixclara 2, Floretyrosine F 18 or 18F-FET), an investigational PET3 agent for the imaging of glioma (brain cancer).

The agency assigned a PDUFA goal date of September 11.

Telix Revenue Growth And Guidance Reaffirmed

The radiopharmaceuticals company reported first-quarter interim sales of $230 million, up 11% sequentially. Precision Medicine revenue came in at $186 million, marking a 16% quarter-over-quarter increase.

Telix reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $950 million to $970 million, supported by ongoing product sales in approved markets and a full-year contribution from RLS.

The company also maintained its R&D spending guidance of $200 million to $240 million, tied to advancing global commercial and clinical milestones.

Pipeline Progress Adds Confidence

In March, Telix announced that Part 1 of its ProstACT global Phase 3 study met its primary endpoints. The study showed TLX591-Tx demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, supporting its therapeutic potential.

TLX Stock Price Activity: Telix Pharmaceuticals shares were up 5.79% at $11.15 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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