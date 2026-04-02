EXCLUSIVE: Curanex Pipeline Expansion Signals Push Beyond Inflammation, Metabolic Diseases

Curanex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CURX) on Thursday said it is expanding its drug development pipeline.

Pipeline Expansion Adds New Focus

The company's pipeline currently encompasses six core indications, including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, COVID-19, diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and gout.

Curanex added a new core indication, cancer cachexia, a serious cancer-associated wasting syndrome marked by progressive weight loss, muscle depletion, weakness, and declining physical function.

Market Opportunity In Cancer Cachexia

According to Grand View Research, the global cancer cachexia market was approximately $2.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $3.90 billion by 2033, the company said.

Curanex's lead program, Phyto-N, is currently advancing through preclinical studies in preparation for a planned Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for ulcerative colitis.

The company is also evaluating additional development opportunities in serious diseases involving inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and physical decline.

Curanex CEO, Jun Liu, said, "Cancer cachexia remains one of the largest unmet needs in supportive oncology…We believe this area represents a meaningful opportunity for focused drug development and an important step in the evolution of Curanex into a broader therapeutics development company."

Curanex Preclinical Safety Data Supports Advancement

In February, Curanex completed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant pilot-scale batch of Phyto-N.

The company said the batch will support GLP-compliant toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies ahead of a planned Investigational New Drug submission for ulcerative colitis.

Curanex continues to target submission of its first IND application for ulcerative colitis in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Phyto-N 28-Day repeat-dose study in rats and dogs showed no findings of toxicological significance at the maximum feasible dose, enabling advancement to the GLP toxicology program.

CURX Stock Price Activity: Curanex shares closed at $0.51 at on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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